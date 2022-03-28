ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Waverly man found with drugs, warrant, during traffic stop

By Brandon Kyc
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDsNd_0erz4hYz00

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) — An afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Waverly man in the town of Van Etten on Saturday, police say.

Around 4:11 p.m. state police in Horseheads conducted a traffic stop on State Route 34 in Van Etten.

Police identified Craig M. Carman, 43, of Waverly, to be the operator of the vehicle.

Elmira man arrested for order of protection violation

Carman was found to have an active warrant out of the village of Horseheads, as well as a suspended New York driver’s license.

Police say that during a safety search there was an unknown substance found on Carman. He was then transported back to New York State Police in Horseheads.

Carman was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, he was given appearance tickets to return to court in April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Elmira pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries across Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people from Elmira were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a string of burglaries across Chemung County. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, Eric Cota and Kimberly Deprimo were arrested. Cota charged with burglary, and Deprimo was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The pair was arrested after investigators with the Sheriff's Office and the Elmira Police Department executed a seach warrant, and found items from recent burglaries at home on Moore Street in Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Avoca woman arrested for child endangerment; released

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca woman has been arrested and released after she was allegedly in a physical altercation with a minor child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. April Gay, 44, of Avoca, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Alexander Street. Gay allegedly engaged in […]
AVOCA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, NY
City
Van Etten, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
Horseheads, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
Waverly, NY
Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#New York State Police#Wetm#State Route 34#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Chemung County

Police report the arrest of a Horseheads man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police arrested Joseph T. Orbin, 37, of Horseheads for driving while intoxicated. The traffic stop was initiated due to multiple lane violations. Upon interviewing Orbin, troopers detected an odor of alcohol and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Romesentinel.com

Utica Police seize drugs, cash in arrest

UTICA — A Utica man is facing felony drug possession charges for trafficking cocaine out of a residence on Downer Avenue, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Orlando Flagg, 50, was distributing narcotics out of a residence on Downer Avenue over a period of time. Police said they conducted an extensive investigation into drug trafficking, which led to two search warrants being executed on the residence.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man found dead in overturned car submerged in creek

Brookfield, N.Y. -- A man was found dead after his car overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning. The crash was reported at 4:42 a.m. at 2519 Beaver Creek Rd. in Brookfield, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
WECT

NHC deputies arrest man on drug charges following traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man after a deputy spotted drugs in his car during a traffic stop. According to a NHCSO release, the deputy pulled over the man, 50-year-old Joseph Edward Cumbee Jr., for suspected impairment near Market Street and Marsh Oaks on Saturday, March 12. They noticed drugs in the man’s car and a search was conducted of Cumbee and his vehicle.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WETM

Avoca man arrested for having active meth lab in his home

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca man has been arrested for allegedly having stolen property and a meth lab in his home earlier this year. Alec Bowen, 26, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath in the afternoon on March 18. According to NYSP, the arrest was in connection to an active meth lab allegedly inside Bowen’s home that was reported in mid-January.
AVOCA, NY
KCJJ

Coralville man who allegedly ignored traffic signals found with drugs

A Coralville man who police say ran a red light and a stop sign in late January has been arrested after pills found on his person turned out to be illegal drugs. The evening of January 22nd, 25-year-old Kane Templeton of 1st Avenue was observed by Iowa City Police running a red light at the intersection of Court and Muscatine, then allegedly ran the stop sign at Jefferson and Evans. After reportedly throwing a cigarette out of his vehicle at Clinton and Iowa, he was stopped.
CORALVILLE, IA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy