ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee City Councilor Joel McAuliffe announces bid for State Representative

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4P40_0erz4ggG00

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Chicopee City Councilor Joel McAuliffe announced Monday he is running for State Representative for the Eighth Hampden District.

Rep. Joseph Wagner will not seek reelection in 2022

“I have dedicated my life to making Chicopee a better place for all of our families. As a City Councilor, I’ve led the fight to put an end to big cable’s monopoly in our city, saving our residents money – and I’ve advocated for the everyday working people who make our city great,” said McAuliffe in a news release.

McAuliffe began his political career in the Chicopee Mayor’s office. He joined State Senator Eric Lesser’s office in 2017 as Deputy Chief of Staff. As a City Councilor, McAuliffe has led efforts to pass Chicopee’s wage theft ordinance and to build Chicopee’s Crossroad Fiber internet service.

“I’ll continue to work closely with the Mayor, City Council, and School Committee in the best interests of Chicopee families. This is what I have done on the City Council — and as the lead liaison for municipal governments in Sen. Lesser’s office — and this is what I will continue to do as State Representative,” said McAuliffe.

In February, Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner said he would not be seeking reelection after over three decades in the position. Wagner was first elected in 1991.

McAuliffe is the third candidate to announce his campaign. U.S. Air Force veteran Shirley Arriaga and City Councilor Shane Brooks have also announced they will be running for Wagner’s seat in the House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Everett city councilor criticized for sharing racist meme

Everett City Councilor apologized publicly in a letter to the editor published by the Everett Advocate last week. Residents are denouncing Everett City Councilor Anthony DiPierro and calling for him to resign after he acknowledged circulating a racist meme online. The meme he shared was a screen grab from the...
EVERETT, MA
WWLP

Chicopee City Council approves proposal for eight-story apartment, brewery

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council approved a proposal to have the Baskin building at the former Facemate site turn into an eight-floor apartment, restaurant, and brewery. According to the Chicopee Planning Department, the property had been in an overlay district and required the City Council to give a special permit for the […]
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
Hampden, MA
Government
University City News

How to Email State, County, Local Representatives and City Departments for University City; Redistricting Updates; Primary Election

Want to make contact with University City’s State, County, and Local representatives? Here is a list of current (as of March 18, 2022) elected representatives and government resources. For Primary Election and Redistricting Updates, scroll to the end of the list. Please contact UCCA at UniversityCityNews@gmail.com if you have suggestions for others to add to this list.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan announces state senate bid

Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan announced Monday a campaign for state Senate in 2023. “I’m running because I want to see Norfolk and Virginia do more than change — I want to see our communities transform to meet the needs of all of our residents,” McClellan said in a Twitter post Monday morning. McClellan is running in Senate District 21, a seat without an incumbent after ...
NORFOLK, VA
YourErie

State Rep. Roae announces re-election bid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican state Representative Brad Roae has announced he will run for re-election in the Republican primary for his 6th Legislative District seat. Roae made the announcement in a March 15 statement. The district includes portions of both Crawford and Erie counties, including Meadville and Fairview. “I am a conservative with a proven voting […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lesser
WWLP 22News

Agawam city councilors speak concerns over Springfield courthouse

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam City Councilors are vocalizing their concerns about hazardous conditions at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. 22News spoke with Agawam City Council vice president Cecilia Calabrese. She told us that she is sponsoring a resolution in support of a comprehensive feasibility study, to replace the courthouse in downtown Springfield.
AGAWAM, MA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County commissioners discuss homeless, other issues with Redmond city councilors

Deschutes County commissioners and Redmond city councilors discussed several Redmond-area projects during their joint meeting Tuesday evening, but as with so many meetings of late, the issue of homelessness was a prime focus. The post Deschutes County commissioners discuss homeless, other issues with Redmond city councilors appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
WTOP

Hala Ayala announces bid for newly-configured state Senate seat

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Former Del. Hala Ayala is trying to get back to the General Assembly, setting up a primary showdown with a former colleague. Ayala announced her campaign for...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#State Representative#Crossroad Fiber#School Committee#The City Council#U S Air Force
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester councilors laud city for upcoming Recreation Worcester Program offerings

WORCESTER — City councilors Tuesday night lauded a report on changes made to security and youth workforce development in advance of the upcoming summer recreation season.  The centerpiece of city programs for another summer will be through the Recreation Worcester Program; nearly 2,400 youths are expected to either participate or be employed at...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Healthcare workers to protest outside the Northampton VA

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and other healthcare professionals are to rally outside of the Northampton VA Monday as part of a coalition working to save the VA Medical Center there. Local lawmakers will speak on the issue, including statements from Congressman Jim McGovern, State Senator John Velis, and others. […]
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Unanimous vote lifts wage theft bill supporters

Organized labor groups are optimistic that the unanimous support in a committee for legislation to ratchet up enforcement against wage theft could signal that the issue, addressed twice by the Senate in recent years but not by the House, could get the attention of lawmakers before this session ends.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy