Silver Spring, MD

Shots fired in downtown Silver Spring

By Dan Schere
bethesdamagazine.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShots were fired in downtown Silver Spring early Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County police. Police were called to the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday near a parking garage for a report of...

bethesdamagazine.com

