SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says he disagrees with a fellow hedge fund manager’s skepticism toward America’s largest cryptocurrency marketplace. In a new interview with CNBC Overtime, Scaramucci says that Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos is viewing Coinbase as if it were a brokerage stock, rather than a leader within an industry that still has the potential to grow significantly.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO