Tony Khan Warns ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early

By Joseph Lee
 19 hours ago

In an interview with Strong Style Live (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fans this weekend.

ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
PWMania

Wardlow Invites Brock Lesnar To AEW and Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Wardlow talked about possible dream opponents and he brought up WWE’s Brock Lesnar:. “I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That’s up there on the dream list but, my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top of that list, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best wrestlers in the world and I live to be challenged. You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome so I would like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself.”
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Return Spoiler For Monday’s WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is expected to return to WWE on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, according to PWInsider. Lashley suffered a shoulder injury during the Royal Rumble match with Brock Lesnar in January. It was reported that he would be out of action for around 4 months.
ComicBook

WWE Shares Footage of Logan Paul Training for WrestleMania 38

WWE uploaded a video to its YouTube channel on Sunday of Logan Paul training alongside The Miz at the WWE Performance Center ahead of their tag team match at WrestleMania 38. The clips show Logan trying a variety of moves, including a Frog Splash form off the top rope, while Shane Helms and Miz praise him for how easily he's been able to pick up the fundamentals of wrestling. Paul began by saying, "Today's been great, we're getting physical. We're seeing how good I can wrestle. And honestly, I'm f—ing great dude."
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out On The Differences Between AEW and WWE

During an appearance on The Rob Brown Show, Paul Wight talked about how the AEW product is different from WWE:. “They’re two distinctly different products. I think WWE is always going to be that more storyline, soap-opera-driven type wrestling with high productions and all the effort they put into character backstage promos and development. Then AEW, we’re kind of cut and dry, to the point. Our characters that talk are guys that have important things to say and a lot of the stuff we do is right in the middle of the ring. You go out and you watch a kid like Dante Martin compete, or Rey Fenix, you see these guys in the ring and I’ve never seen anything like Rey Fenix or Dante Martin. I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some of the best high flyers ever, and I’ve never seen anything like Dante Martin and Rey Fenix.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Bo Dallas Says He’s Returning To Wrestling Soon

Former WWE Superstar Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner recently. During the session, Rotunda confirmed he’s eyeing a return to the ring soon. “I’m far from done,” Dallas said. “Not to make any cliché, but I’m just getting started and if...
ComicBook

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Storyline Now Has Vince McMahon Involved

Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Saturday with a screenshot of a text from Vince McMahon, stating that the WWE Chairman has plans for the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38. Rollins' storyline on Raw for the past few weeks has been his repeated failed attempts at earning a match at WrestleMania, from failing to win the Raw Tag Team Championships to losing to both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in attempts to take their spots on the show. Every backstage report has Rollins vs. a returning Cody Rhodes penciled in for the show, but there have only been slight nods to that on TV.
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Addresses “Haters” and Criticism of Her Push In WWE

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair commented on people that have criticized her being pushed to the top in WWE:. “I have been on top since 2015, whether I’ve been holding the title or not. People don’t realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I’ve never been about for a lengthy time. I’ve never had a major injury and to be able to stay on top like that is a tremendous amount of work in our industry. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like ‘Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,’ it’s just, ‘Ugh, she’s always in the title picture, she always has the title.’”
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Reveals The Difference Between WWE NXT and OVW

Dolph Ziggler made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the difference of what he sees in NXT compared to when he broke in WWE with OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) several years ago:. “This facility, ridiculous. It is...
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer comments on WrestleMania

The 38th edition of WrestleMania will take place over two evenings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There are all the credentials to attend one of the most spectacular events of the modern era. 11 matches have been announced for Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April. On the first night,...
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To Raw

WrestleMania 38 is less than a week away, and there’s only one more episode of Raw to go before the Show of Shows. You never know who might show up during WrestleMania season and PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Lashley is expected to return during next week’s episode of Raw in Pittsburgh, PA.
411mania.com

Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has set a STRONG Openweight Championship match and more for this week’s NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup on Monday for the Saturday show:. * STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs Clark Connors. * TMDK (JONAH & Shane Haste) vs FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice...
