PD: CT driver charged with OUI after accident in Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas
 19 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass ( WWLP ) – A man from Connecticut was arrested after a two-car accident in Springfield’s South End area early Sunday morning.

“Fireworks” set off ShotSpotter in Springfield

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:50 a.m. officers were called to a two-car crash on the corner of East Columbus Avenue and Broad Street in Springfield. An investigation revealed 38-year-old Dajuan Hill of Windsor, Connecticut ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

Hill was arrested and charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The other driver is expected to be okay.

