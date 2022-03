Will Smith has apologised for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I was out of line and I was wrong,” read a statement on Monday from Mr Smith addressed specifically to Mr Rock, the Motion Picture Academy, and others.The actor brought the room to silence when he strode on stage and hit the comedian, who had just made a joke about Ms Pinkett Smith’s baldness, a result of her diagnosis of alopecia.In his apology, the King Richard star said he knows jokes are part of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO