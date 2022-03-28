ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Meme Of Zendaya Texting At The Oscars Is A Whole Mood

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid all the chaos at the 2022 Oscars, Zendaya stole...

Elite Daily

Timothée Is A Whole Meal With No Shirt At The Oscars

Causing everyone, myself included, to scream as soon as he appeared on the 2022 Oscars red carpet, Timothée Chalamet just got himself onto every Oscars Best Dressed list. Chalamet wore no shirt, a high-waisted pant, and a sequin-embellished cropped jacket. More to come...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022

The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Doja Cat Tweeted She's Quitting Music After A Tense Twitter Fight With Fans

Pop sensation Doja Cat alluded to quitting her music career this week after a falling out with fans. The drama all started when the 26-year-old singer and rapper was slated to perform at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay on March 22. After a powerful storm canceled the festival that also featured headliners MGK and Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat got into a back-and-forth with her South American fans online, and the exchange led to a pretty surprising proclamation. So, is Doja Cat really quitting music? Let’s get into everything that went down.
INTERNET
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in sheer dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Sheer genius. Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle. And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Here’s who is presenting at the Oscars so far

The lineup is coming together for the 2022 Oscars. With less than one week until the big show, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some major star power to take the stage. This week, presenters added to the line-up included Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner,...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Billie Eilish Went Full Goth Queen At The Oscars

Billie Eilish’s 2022 Oscar red carpet ensemble was a whole vibe and that vibe was big goth energy. The Best Original Song nominee wore an off-the-shoulder tiered Gucci gown which was *a lot* of look, but Eilish wore it well and then some, serving up some smoldering poses before heading inside. While the look certainly doesn’t show off a lot of skin, Eilish was working the gown and clearly feeling herself.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Jay-Z Oscars 2022: Why The After-Party He's Hosting Is Causing Controversy

The Oscars are officially here, which means celebs will be attending a slew of expensive parties. One of these events will be hosted by Jay-Z and will take place at the renowned Chateau Marmont. The location, on the other hand, is generating quite a commotion. The hotel's employees are boycotting...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

These Photos Of Billie's Oscars Performance Are Hauntingly Beautiful

It’s taken a long time for Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” to reach the Oscars stage. The James Bond theme was released in early 2020; however, because the movie No Time to Die was delayed due to lockdown delaying the film’s release, Eilish’s song didn’t get its Best Original Song nom until this year.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Twitter Lost It Over All The Celeb Cameos In The "Bruno" Oscars Performance

According to the song, we’re not supposed to talk about Bruno, but fans can’t stop talking about the performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto at the 2022 Oscars. With a surprise rap from Megan Thee Stallion and cameos from Becky G and Luis Fonsi, it stole the show.
MUSIC

