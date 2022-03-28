ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: D-backs reach 5-year extension with Ketel Marte

 20 hours ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks and infielder/outfielder Ketel Marte have agreed on a five-year extension worth $76 million, multiple outlets reported.

The deal includes a club option and is pending a physical, per the reports. The new deal begins in 2023. Marte is under contract this season for $8.4 million.

Marte, 28, earned an All-Star appearance in 2019, also finishing fourth in National League MVP voting.

He hit .318/.377/.532 in 2021 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in just 90 games in 2021. Marte struggled with multiple hamstring issues that limited him to 340 at bats.

Marte is a .287 career hitter with 70 home runs in 681 games for the Seattle Mariners (2015-16) and Diamondbacks. He played shortstop in Seattle and has split time largely between second base and center field in Arizona. Marte is expected to primarily play second this season.

–Field Level Media

