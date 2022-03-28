ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

By Aaron Royce
 20 hours ago
Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching belted midi skirt. Completing Smith’s outfit were black gloves, oval-shaped sunglasses, asymmetric earrings and a silver necklace with a spiky pendant.

When it came to shoes, Smith’s footwear boosted her look through platforms. The star completed her futuristic ensemble with a pair of daring boots, featuring thick platform soles with pointed toes and black leather uppers. Adding to the set’s daring nature were towering stiletto heels, totaling at least 5 inches in height. Smith’s high-heeled style extended her futuristic approach to dressing from head-to-toe, creating an ensemble that was statement-making and edgy.

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 afterparty red carpet.

Comments / 8

YolandaisYolanda bored asf
18h ago

Whole family of weirdos. Chris should have roasted all of them.

Reply
8
