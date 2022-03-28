ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, TX

East Texas man killed in motorcycle crash

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

A DPS preliminary report says that 43-year-old Emanuel Reynolds was driving eastbound on FM 317 just before 3 p.m. on his motorcycle.

A 2011 Kia Forte was coming from the opposite direction and began to turn into a private drive in front of Reynolds. The report stated that Reynolds had the right of way.

Reynolds crashed into the Kia Forte and was thrown into a ditch, per the DPS report. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Forte was identified as 62-year-old James Bryant, also a Chandler native. He was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to DPS.

