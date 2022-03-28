East Texas man killed in motorcycle crash
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was thrown from his motorcycle.2 dead after head-on crash in Angelina County
A DPS preliminary report says that 43-year-old Emanuel Reynolds was driving eastbound on FM 317 just before 3 p.m. on his motorcycle.
A 2011 Kia Forte was coming from the opposite direction and began to turn into a private drive in front of Reynolds. The report stated that Reynolds had the right of way.
Reynolds crashed into the Kia Forte and was thrown into a ditch, per the DPS report. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Forte was identified as 62-year-old James Bryant, also a Chandler native. He was not injured in the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to DPS.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0