Steve Raizes Adds CBS News Audio Initiatives In Expanded Role At Paramount

By Ted Johnson
 19 hours ago
Steve Raizes has been named executive vice president of podcasting and audio at Paramount , an expanded role in which he will lead audio initiatives at CBS News in addition to Paramount’s podcasting unit.

Raizes will report to Domenic DiMeglio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming, and Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

In a statement, Khemlani said, “Steve brings the experience and relationships with streaming platforms to take our podcasting strategy to the next level. Engaging journalism and storytelling are core to CBS News’ mission and translate exceptionally well to podcasting.”

Craig Swagler, vice president and general manager of CBS News Radio, will report to Raizes. Swagler will continue oversight of that unit.

In leading podcasting at Paramount, Raizes also oversaw production and ad sales deals with companies such as iHeart, PRX, Spotify, SiriusXM and Wondery. He previously served as senior vice president, podcasts and live at Viacom, and launched more than 35 new projects. He was one of the architects behind Comedy Central’s immersive music festival Clusterfest. Before that he spent almost 13 years at Comedy Central.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock After Slapping Comic At The Oscars: “I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong”

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock today for slapping him onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made an unscripted joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hairstyle. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in an online post this afternoon. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
WORLD
Will Smith Won’t Be Arrested For Oscars Assault Of Chris Rock After Comic Declines To File Police Report

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock has decided not to file a police report against Will Smith after the King Richard actor hit him in the face onstage at the Oscars on Sunday — at least for now. Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene at the well-guarded event at the Dolby Theatre spoke with Rock soon after the ABC telecast ended, sources confirm. If Rock had filed a report with the LAPD and Smith was charged with assault, the newly minted Oscar winner could have faced up to six months behind bars and a fine up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oscars Postmortem: ABC Unscripted Chief On Will Smith Slap & Pre-Taped Categories Controversies, Beyoncé, ‘Bruno’, Having Hosts Again & More

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars has people talking in a way the ceremony has not been able to in years. Unfortunately, it is not so much about the moving acceptance speeches or elaborate production numbers but an ugly incident, in which Oscar nominee (and eventual winner) Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock after the latter had directed a not-very-tasteful joke at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In an interview with Deadline, Rob Mills EVP Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, discussed the incident, giving Deadline a behind-the-scenes look at the bombshell incident and its aftermath...
CELEBRITIES
Joelle Martinez Named CBS News West Coast Bureau Chief

Click here to read the full article. CBS News has tapped Joelle Martinez, most recently at Vice News, as its new West Coast bureau chief. Martinez will start on April 4 and report to Terri Stewart, senior vice president and national executive editor for the network. Mark Lima had been West Coast bureau chief, but was named to vice president and Washington bureau chief In January. Martinez will oversee newsgathering for the western region. She most recently was deputy bureau chief for Vice News in Los Angeles, where she coordinated coverage of the protests following the murder of George Floyd, as well...
ENTERTAINMENT
‘GMA’ Weighs In On Will Smith Slap: “No Excuse For Violence”; ‘Today’ Co-Host Craig Melvin Calls Incident “Troubling”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Craig Melvin ‘Today Show’ comments ABC’s Good Morning America was clearly poised to lead off its morning-after Oscar coverage with the traditional feel-good moments of winners’ speeches and surprise triumphs, but instead the hosts offered a dour account of what no doubt will go down as one of the most shocking moments in Academy Award history. “Something that we’ve never seen before,” said GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos introducing the morning’s first segment about the ABC Oscar broadcast. “Something that is very hard to process: Will Smith, walking up on to that stage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

