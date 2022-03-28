Skaneateles Library announces April programs

SKANEATELES — Parachute Play | Friday, April 1st at 10:30 – 11:00 AM: We’re pulling out our parachutes to play games and sing songs with kids and their caregivers. For ages 2 – 5. Registration required.

Family Craft: Welcome Spring! | Saturday, April 2nd from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Drop-in the library to play to get ready for spring! We’ll be painting kindness rocks and making seed bombs to take home. Children, teens, and adults are encouraged to explore, play, and create something meaningful to them. All ages.

Preschool Story Time | Tuesdays at 10:30 AM: Join us as we read, sing, and play together. For ages 3 – 5 years. Registration required.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme: April Session | Wednesdays April 6th, 13th at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by sensory exploration. For babies up to 18 months. Registration required.

My Neighborhood Story Time at the Fire Department | Thursday, April 7th at 10:30 AM: The My Neighborhood Story Time series connects young children and their caregivers to the places, people, and animals in our neighborhood. Join us at the Skaneateles Fire Department for a very special story time! Librarian Mary Beth will read books and sing songs and then introduce the children to a real firefighter. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver. Registration required.

Elementary School Book Club | Sunday, April 10th at 2:30 PM: This month we’re reading The Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute by Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Each month we’ll read a book or graphic novel and then get together to chat about the book and do an activity. For kids in grades 3 – 5. Registration required.

STEAM Challenge: Oil Spill | Wednesday, April 13th at 2:30 PM: In honor of Earth Day, this STEAM Challenge helps kids gain a hands-on understanding of the effects of water pollution. For kids in grades 2 – 4. Registration required.

Family Story Time | Thursday, April 14th at 10:30 AM: Our traditional story time format is amended to include kids up to 1st grade so that older siblings can join us for books, songs, and games. For toddlers – 1st graders. Registration required.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time for Toddlers | Thursdays, April 21st, 28th: Can’t sit still? No problem! Grab a blanket or lawn chair and join us for stories, songs and movement on the Library’s side yard. For ages 18 months – 3 years. Registration required.

Adult:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays, April 4th and 11th: Let us help with your tech questions: computers and mobile devices, downloading e-content from the library’s catalog, using Google Drive and social media platforms! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started! Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Author Talk: Dr. John Robert Green and The Presidency of George W. Bush| Wednesday, April 6th at 6:30 PM: Join us virtually or in-person at the library as Dr. John Robert Greene is the Paul J. Schupf Professor of History and Humanities at Cazenovia College discusses his latest book, The Presidency of George W. Bush. Dr. Greene will be discussing the process used to research and write his book, as well as discussing some of his findings and conclusions. A question-answer period will follow the talk. Registration required.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, April 12th at 6:30 PM: The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend. Register to receive the Zoom link.

