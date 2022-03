Just a reminder to Baltimore Ravens fans: don’t get Lamar Jackson’s hopes up on the team potentially landing star linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency. Wagner has garnered several interests from teams ever since he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. He was first rumored to be heading to the Los Angeles Rams, with a visit to LA believed to be the final nail in the coffin for the other teams trying to pursue him. However, the 31-year-old LB was then reported to be visiting the Ravens as he explore his options, sparking talks that he could instead join the Baltimore franchise.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO