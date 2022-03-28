ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lTAz_0erz2vtB00
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party.

Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMHKC_0erz2vtB00
Hailey looked beautiful at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Hailey sported a beige gown for the occasion. The cutout look showed off her waist, as the flowing skirt was connected to the dress’s torso, with a flower design. The top was long-sleeved, and the back of the dress was open, showing off the model’s midriff. She accessorized with elaborate bracelets at the end of the sleeves. She totally rocked the look.

This appearance comes more than three weeks after Hailey was hospitalized after displaying stroke-like symptoms. The model was “taken the hospital,” according to her statement after the stay, and doctors “found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own as I recovered completely within a few hours.” Hailey said in her Mar. 12 statement that she was recovering at home and “doing well.” She thanked the medical staff for helping her during her hour of need, and to “everyone who has reached out with well-wishes and concern.”

Justin gave an update on Hailey a few days later. “Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife,” he said during his Mar. 16 concert in Denver, Colorado. “I’m not sure if you guys [saw]. She’s OK, she’s good. “But it’s been scary, you know. It’s been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

Hailey last appeared at an Oscars party in 2020, roughly one month before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the shores of the United States. At the event, Hailey a very chic, very sheer black Versace Couture dress with a high-thigh slit. She was able to show off her toned and tanned legs. Two weeks before the event, Hailey and Justin made their red carpet debut as a married couple, despite first tying the knot in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLlSC_0erz2vtB00
Hailey showed off her tan dress at the party. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The global coronavirus crisis put the kibosh on any red carpet events for the rest of 2020. “Jailey” did appear at the premiere of his Justin Bieber: Our World documentary in September 2021. Ahead of the screening, Justin and Hailey decided to make out on the carpet. Apparently, Hailey found Justin’s floppy hat, oversized turtleneck sweatshirt, and red sunglasses irresistible.

For Beliebers, the Oscars – specifically, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party – is a cherished part of Justin Bieber lore. The “Peaches” singer famously attended the 2011 Vanity Fair party with Selena Gomez, and this is when many Belieber and Selenator scholars believe the fabled “Jelena” became official. Eleven years later, Justin is a happily married man and Selena is favored to get nominated for an Emmy for her work on Only Murders in the Building. What a difference a decade makes.

Comments / 1

Related
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

TikTok Is Freaking Out About Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Slicked-Back Hair Hack

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered how celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get those perfect, slicked-back hairstyles with not a strand out of place? SAME. My curly baby hairs could never. Influencer Arielle Lorre answered this question on TikTok and it’s all about something called a Tancho Tique Stick. “When I went to the Emmy’s this year, I had Kendall and Hailey’s hairstylist Iriniel [de León] do my hair,” she says in a now-viral...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#The Academy Awards
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Demi Moore Wore A Plunging Black Jumpsuit In Paris—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

Demi Moore, 59, has pulled off a plethora of iconic all-black outfits throughout her legendary career— from her Indecent Proposal Mugler gown to her off-the-shoulder Fendi suit on their runway last year. Now, the Ghost icon continues to show off her timeless fashion icon status with a plunging, curve-hugging black suit worn to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show earlier this month (and we’re still not over it!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
165K+
Followers
15K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy