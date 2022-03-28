ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Edot Baby’s “BODY”: The Ones

Pitchfork
 20 hours ago
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. My opinion on sample drill varies. When a producer flips a sample too familiar or obvious, the style seems played-out. But on the occasion that a song...

Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the UK-based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B Float Their Way Through "No Love (Extended Version)"

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker stated she was nervous about how audiences would receive her feature on Summer Walker's "No Love," and now Cardi B is about to find out. The Still Over It track has been a fan favorite since the album's release last Fall, so it makes sense that Summer Walker and SZA take their collaboration and add a Cardi B spin for the extended version.
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Releases Music Video For The Sultry “Take Me Away”

Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
50 Cent Responds To Snoop Dogg Calling Him 'A Legend In Rap Forever'

While repping opposite coasts, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg have had a solid relationship for the better part of two decades now. From doing songs together, having Snoop appear as a pastor in BMF, to hitting the Super Bowl stage together earlier this year, the G-Unit and Death Row icons have accomplished a ton in their decorated Hip Hop careers, but Snoop says he’s the one still learning from 50’s greatness.
Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
Taylor Hawkins' Final Text to John Stamos Is Heartbreaking

The world is reeling following the news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died. Following the news, John Stamos took to Twitter and shared the last message that he received from the musician. The message now serves as a heartbreaking reminder that Hawkins' life ended far too soon. Stamos wrote...
Lil Durk Reveals Top 3 Rappers Who Are Running The Game

Lil Durk is reaching new heights, and he has no intention of slowing down. His 10+ year career has taken him from the streets of Chicago to the Def Jam offices, and now, the boss of the OTF empire. The release of 7220 only cemented his status as a top dog in the rap game even further.
NBA YoungBoy Drops Brooding Video For New Single 'Holy'

NBA YoungBoy has been on a tear with new music. The Baton Rouge rapper just dropped off his new single “I Got The Bag” on Tuesday (March 15), and his Better Than You collab with DaBaby cracked the Billboard Top 10 this week. Lil Nas X also confirmed on Wednesday (March 16) that YoungBoy and him have a song on the way, all while the rapper’s last solo effort Colors isn’t even three months old yet.
GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’ Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Hip-Hop Legend

Click here to read the full article. Any posthumous album is, by its nature, haunting — the sound of ghosts on wax forever floating in a state between unfinished project and final-ever recordings. But in the case of Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at the age of 45 from diabetes complications, that purgatorial sense feels particularly cruel. At the time of his death, the rapper born Malik Taylor had reunited — albeit tenuously — with New York hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest. That reunion led to Tribe’s final album, the excellent We Got It From Here … Thank...
