Steve Aoki announces new single

Joe Budden doesn't think Megan Thee Stallion has reached superstar status despite her popularity outside of rap. The Houston hottie became the topic of discussion on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which aired on Saturday (Feb. 26). Joe was adamant that Megan can't be classified as a superstar because of her album sales. "You're not a superstar if you can't sell an album. What the fuck are we talking about right now," Joe said. "What stops her from being a superstar if we're taking out sales? She ain't sold shit. Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from mad different people. She's got a lot going on."

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO