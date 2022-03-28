Steve Aoki announces new single

Def Leppard have announced their return, with the release of a new single, Kick, serving as a taste of what's to come on their 12th studio album, Diamond Star Halos. Set for release on May 27, the 15-track album is the first new studio set from the Yorkshire hard rock superstars since their 2015 self-titled collection, and features guest vocals from award-winning bluegrass singer, and Robert Plant collaborator, Alison Krauss on two songs, This Guitar and Lifeless. David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson also plays on two songs, Goodbye For Good This Time and Angels (Can’t Help You Now).
