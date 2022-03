A Walmart employee has been let go after repeatedly making fun of a cancer patient's hair. Anna LaBella of Ilion has been battling cancer for a little over 2 years. When she first lost her hair a gentleman working at the Herkimer Walmart made a snide remark about it. "My husband explained to him what she was going through and asked him not to say that," said Anna's mom Jess LaBella.

ILION, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO