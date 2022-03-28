Beto Hosts Town Hall In El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Visit El Paso, the Sun City is playing host to the 2022 International Food Bloggers Conference. Organizers say this group brings in over 70 bloggers and influencers that are here to experience El Paso’s unique culture, history, and authentic cuisine. Attendees...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early Matters El Paso, an action network of the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence (EPCAE), is hosting a free childcare resource fair and early childhood education forum on Saturday, March 26. The fair, located at 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive, begins at 9:30 A.M., the forum will begin at 11 […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County is holding community listening sessions in each of its four precincts to engage the public in the identification of high-priority needs in the community. After these needs are identified, the county commissioner's court will invest $9.7 million in American Rescue Plan...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Office of Senator César J. Blanco will be hosting its 6th Annual Tax Preparation event on Tuesday in El Paso. El Pasoans will receive free tax assistance from trained volunteers throughout the event, according to a news release from Blanco's office. The...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will be in Lubbock on Sunday as part of his People of Texas campaign. The Democratic nominee for governor will be at The Garden at 1801 Buddy Hall Ave. in downtown Lubbock at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The event is open to the public....
When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
March 19 (Reuters) - Wildfires wiped out 86 homes and a majority of the small town of Carbon, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported on Saturday, as four fires west of Dallas burned 54,000 acres (22,000 hectares) and killed a sheriff's deputy who was helping people flee. The four fires,...
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a man traveling in the truck...
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday. The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out...
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck hit two electric poles in downtown El Paso Monday. The incident happened at the corner of Campbell Street and Yandell Drive around noon. It’s unknown if the crash caused any power outages. It’s also unknown if there are any injuries.
El Paso's themed water parks are ready to open for the summer, so they are looking to hire by hosting a one-day job fair this weekend. Do you love summer, being outdoors, and interacting with people? Then you're in luck because the El Paso Water Parks are looking to hire new staff for all four waterparks.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – $11.5 million dollars worth of federal funding is headed to El Paso. The money going towards nine separate community projects according to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. “They range from half a million to 2 million, but we really did focus like I said, with health...
For those of us who grew up here in El Paso, it sometimes is hard to see what a great city we live in. For years I was stuck in the "there's nothing to do here" mentality- just as I'm sure many are as well. However, El Paso is full...
El Paso, TX– El Paso renters can apply for assistance paying for utility bills. The program hopes to assist those impacted by the pandemic. Renters in El Paso can get up to 12 months of El Paso Water and El Paso Electric bills. “We know many El Pasoans are...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of History is inviting the community to view a new exhibition, Neighborhoods & Shared Memories: Manhattan Heights. The Museum of History is hosting a free opening event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17. The newest exhibition in the...
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Texas county of adopting an electoral map that discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, seeks to block implementation of Galveston County's 2021 redistricting plan for its...
