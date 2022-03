There are no sure things in football, as Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III’s path to the NFL draft is a testament to that fact. Metchie emerged as one of the top receivers in college football over the course of a breakout 2021 campaign. He had risen to the top of draft charts thanks to his versatility and production. Then everything changed when he tore his ACL in the SEC Championship against Alabama. That injury ended his season before Alabama’s play-off run, and his recovery precluded him from doing anything over the course of the draft process.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO