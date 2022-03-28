ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Mother And Daughter Serving In The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Together

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to celebrate Women’s History Month in March. Meet Corrections Corporal Dannette Barrow...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Sheriff searching for Murder Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rylan John Somerville, age 19 of Lexington Park. Somerville is wanted in connection with the murder that occurred on March 10, 2022, in Lexington Park. Somerville is a black male, 5’7”, and weighs 215 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Somerville is currently wanted for the charge of Murder First Degree and various other charges.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
Maine State
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporal#Cpl#Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

DOUBLE MURDER: Landover Gunman Charged In Pair Of Killings

A Landover man has been charged with gunning down a second individual, which he knew, earlier this year, authorities said. Marcus Mitchell, 31, of Landover was already charged with the first and second-degree murder of 29-year-old Remi Howell, Prince George's Police said. Howell was found shot to death in a...
LANDOVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy