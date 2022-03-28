Courts put standards into place to ensure timely trials

New rules are being put into place that for the first time will set standards for closing cases in the state's trial courts. (Chris Ryan / Getty Images)

The time standards will go into effect July 1 and apply to all cases filed since Jan. 1. The Illinois Supreme Court said they are intended to help courts meet their obligation of resolving disputes fully, fairly and promptly.

Circuit courts will be required to evaluate their performance against the statewide expectations.

"Timeliness and operational efficiency are strategic goals the court has long been working toward," Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said. "The establishment of these standards statewide will help ensure the timely justice the people of Illinois expect and deserve."

The standards was recommended to the court by the Court Data and Performance Measures Task Force. The task force, chaired by Appellate Court Justice Ann Jorgensen with McHenry Circuit Clerk Kathy Keefe as vice chair, was created in 2018 by the Illinois Judicial Conference.

It was charged with "developing accurate and uniform data collection for every circuit and based on those data points, establishing time standards for all case types."