Exactly 14 days from the start of the 86th edition of The Masters, Tiger Woods is still on the guest list of the first Major of 2022, scheduled in Augusta (Georgia, USA) from 7 to 10 April. The Californian champion, who has already worn the "Green Jacket" five times in his career (in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019), the last three years ago after a great comeback in the final round (at the expense of that occasion, it was the blue Francesco Molinari), despite the speculations - which have been going on for months - about his possible return to the field in Augusta, has not yet clarified his position.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO