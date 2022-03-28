ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Josh Flagg In a New Relationship Just Weeks After Announcing Divorce From Bobby Boyd

By LindsaywithanA
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 20 hours ago
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Josh Flagg from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles has a new boo, mere weeks after announcing his divorce from Bobby Boyd . Okay, it might not be exactly the same. But it’s pretty darn close. Pay attention.

I’ve been a fan of MDLLA since its inception. But, far and away, my favorite years were the ones that featured Flagg , Josh Altman , and Madison Hildebrand . Personally, I think the show is just better when there are only three agents showcased. Plus, there was so much inner connectivity and drama between the three of them… both personally and professionally.

Do you remember when Heather Altman was Heather Bilyeu ? And not married to Josh Altman . When she was just Madison ‘s assistant. She and Altman met for the first time, filming an open house for Million Dollar Listing . True Story. And you just know the kind of drama that stirred up between Josh and Madison over the years. No thanks to pot stirrer extraordinaire, Josh Flagg .

I miss Madison . His laid-back Malibu selling style was the perfect foil to the pretentiousness that is Beverly Hills and the Bird Streets. Kinda why I’m guessing Jason Oppenheim hired Vanessa Villela over at Selling Sunset . No? Fun fact, remember the episode where Madison donned a hazmat suit to spread coyote pee all over his client’s home, to keep the deer away? That client is my sister-in-law’s mom. We have a lot of fun with that episode over here. But I digress.

When we first met Josh Flagg on Million Dollar Listing LA , he was living with then boyfriend Colton Thorn . The two seemed happy and in love, with plans to spend forever together. They renovated homes, including Josh’s parents’.  They talked about getting married and having kids, ad nauseum. All in all, they were together 10 years.

Josh announced he got married in the off-season. Everyone assumed it was to Colton . Spoiler alert. It wasn’t. This part’s important, remember it for later . In between filming seasons, Josh and Colton broke up. Josh connected with Bobby , who he knew through real estate. Filming started. Josh and Bobby moved in. Josh proposed. They got married . And we didn’t see any of this until the season started.

We just learned Josh and Bobby were getting a divorce. We had barely finished the campy limited Josh and Josh special season, featuring spouses Heather and Bobby. And now, according to People , not only are Josh and Bobby no longer a thing, but Josh has already moved on. With someone he already knew from real estate . As you do.

It’s so familiar, it feels slightly icky. I love Josh Flagg , but it’s clear that he cannot be alone. Although he wants to be very clear, that he did not cheat on Bobby .

“After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody. I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage.”

And apparently, they’ve been together for months. Quite a bit longer than we’ve known about Josh and Bobby ‘s separation, “It was mutual. We were friends for a while. It just happened organically. I like him very much, and he’s a very nice guy.” Just a thought, but maybe take a beat before you marry this one? Just saying.

TELL US- ARE YOU SUPRISED TO HEAR THAT JOSH HAS BEEN DATING SOMEONE NEW FOR MONTHS? WERE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT JOSH AND BOBBY BROKE UP IN THE FIRST PLACE?

[Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images]

The post Josh Flagg In a New Relationship Just Weeks After Announcing Divorce From Bobby Boyd appeared first on Reality Tea .

Los Angeles, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
