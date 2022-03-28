ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead In Lanham Apartment Stabbing: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 20 hours ago
A forensics van on scene of the stabbing Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department (Twitter)

One person is dead in an apparent stabbing at a Lanham apartment, authorities said.

Police responded to for a reported stabbing in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, March 28, Prince George’s Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male inside one apartment suffering from trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police do not believe this incident was random and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips using the P3 Tips app.

