ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Randall Emmett Is Still Friends With Jax Taylor And Tom Schwartz After Split From Lala Kent

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PKC7_0erz0qP800

There hasn’t been a Bravo Public Enemy No. 1 to hit Randall Emmett’s level of rock bottom in quite a while. Lala Kent’s baby daddy screwed up, big time. He was exposed for cheating on Lala and Vanderpump Rules fans saw him for the dirty dog he is. Lala has been blasting him any chance she gets, revealing any embarrassing secrets about Rand that she can remember.

Lala also hasn’t been shy about telling her Pump Rules co-stars to pick a side. She doesn’t want anything to do with Rand besides co-parenting peacefully enough. Most of the VPR stars are Team Lala all the way, including a newly single James Kennedy (for obvious reasons ). But in a turn for the petty, Rand recently revealed on the Genuinely GG podcast with GG Gharachedaghi that there are a few former SURvers who still keep in contact with him.

RELATED: Lala Kent Told Vanderpump Rules Friends To “Pick A Side” After Split From Randall Emmett; Lala Says Tom Schwartz Is The Only One Who Didn’t Unfollow Randall

It’s no secret that the Shahs of Sunset star is not a fan of Lala whatsoever. The two firecrackers have beef and whenever it manifests in public, it’s a sight to behold . GG asked Rand all of the juicy questions she could think of, including whether or not any of his former co-stars “come over and play pickleball.” Side note: the best part of Lala and Rand’s breakup is that we don’t have to watch any more pickleball nonsense on Bravo. Well, we can only hope.

Anyways, Rand revealed that while the VPR cast will always be friends with Lala , he and Jax Taylor remain pretty tight. “Jax and I have been friends forever,” he said. “We had lunch yesterday.” Jax and Rand’s relationship is honestly cringy, so it’s not shocking that Jax would have no remorse for being friends with Rand after his deceptive ways were exposed. It also seemingly is another example of Brittany Cartwright making excuses for her horrible husband.

RELATED: Brittany Cartwright Is “Not Sure” If Jax Taylor Is Friends With Randall Emmett Following Lala Kent Split; Says She Is “Team Lala”

GG went on to call Jax a “sweetheart,” which are likely two words that have never been in the same sentence before. Rand jumped on the bandwagon to gush about his man crush. “He’s always been a friend to me and I’ll always be a friend to him,” he said of Jax. Oh, give me a break.

Randall added that Tom Schwartz also still keeps in contact with him. “I know that he’s now going through a really tough time,” Rand said. This trio of men could benefit from banding together and learning how to be good partners . Otherwise, they will be doomed to feed off each other’s nonsense, which only spells more disaster.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT SCHWARTZ AND JAX STILL TALK TO RAND? DO YOU THINK ANY OF THE OTHER VPR STARS WILL EVENTUALLY TALK TO RANDALL?

[Photo Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images]

The post Randall Emmett Is Still Friends With Jax Taylor And Tom Schwartz After Split From Lala Kent appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vanderpump Rules reunion! Lala Kent celebrates daughter Ocean's first birthday alongside Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent celebrated her daughter Ocean's first birthday in style alongside a number of her current and former co-stars on Saturday. The reality star, 31, wore a black dress that left her shoulders and long arms uncovered as she brought in a cake to the special day, hosted at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Los Angeles home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jax Taylor
Person
Randall Emmett
Distractify

While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen a lot of relationship problems for the married couples. Meanwhile, the relationships of the cast members' children seem to be doing just fine. Allegations about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend have continued to come up while her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, has managed to keep a steady relationship with her current beau, Christian.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpr#Genuinely Gg#Gg Gharachedaghi#Survers#Shahs#Bravo
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers

Kelly Dodd is at it again. We all know that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has it out for Heather Dubrow. They have had issues for years. But their feud significantly escalated since Kelly was ousted from the show last season. Enter Heather’s great return for season 16. It clearly did not […] The post Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Shares Sweet, Yet Sad Story Of How She Met Boyfriend Ant Anstead

The Oscar winner opened up about how a grieving process ended up bringing her together with the British television host. How it all began! Renée Zellweger revealed the origin story of her red-hot romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead! The Oscar winner, 52 opened up about the “serendipitous” meeting between her and the British television host, 42, in 2021 that ended up igniting their love for each other. While the introduction was undoubtedly an adorable meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness to it, as Renee was grieving the loss of her good friend and publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed way in June 2020 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson's Husband, Shane Simpson, Is a Dad to Five Kids

When Emily Simpson joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 13, she introduced fans to her husband, Shane Simpson. During her first few seasons on the show, Emily and her husband struggled in their marriage, especially when he was studying to try to pass the California bar exam. The reality star even briefly contemplated filing for divorce, but things eventually improved for the spouses.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars

In the last episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, we watched Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow host a glamorous dinner party. This consisted of flowers under glass, copious amounts of champs, and lots of under-the-table couples counseling. All of this in an attempt to show Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryan, excuse me, Rhyne Holliday what a […] The post Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Responds After Margaret Josephs Said The Cast “Wasn’t Gelling” On Real Housewives Of Orange County

The Housewives drama we’ve come to know and love over the years is taking new shape. We’ve entered an era of inter-franchise mingling and insult hurling. Recently, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs was caught throwing some shade at Real Housewives of Orange County. I’m as confused as you are. According to Reality Blurb Margaret said the “cast wasn’t […] The post Heather Dubrow Responds After Margaret Josephs Said The Cast “Wasn’t Gelling” On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Pregnant Rihanna Lists Heather Dubrow And Teresa Giudice As Mothering Role Models

It’s no secret that Rihanna is a housewives fan. She previously sent Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay a DM on Instagram. It simply read, “I’m obsessed with you!” No doubt, that would have made my day. Or my month. Or year, really. Clearly, RiRi also pays attention to Real Housewives of […] The post Pregnant Rihanna Lists Heather Dubrow And Teresa Giudice As Mothering Role Models appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon’s Relationship Timeline

Happily ever after! Bethenny Frankel has found love again with Paul Bernon, and it's a match made in entrepreneurial heaven. The Skinnygirl founder and film producer started dating in 2018 after meeting each other using a dating app. “I’m happy,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said during a July 2019 appearance on […]
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy