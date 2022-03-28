Randall Emmett Is Still Friends With Jax Taylor And Tom Schwartz After Split From Lala Kent

There hasn’t been a Bravo Public Enemy No. 1 to hit Randall Emmett’s level of rock bottom in quite a while. Lala Kent’s baby daddy screwed up, big time. He was exposed for cheating on Lala and Vanderpump Rules fans saw him for the dirty dog he is. Lala has been blasting him any chance she gets, revealing any embarrassing secrets about Rand that she can remember.

Lala also hasn’t been shy about telling her Pump Rules co-stars to pick a side. She doesn’t want anything to do with Rand besides co-parenting peacefully enough. Most of the VPR stars are Team Lala all the way, including a newly single James Kennedy (for obvious reasons ). But in a turn for the petty, Rand recently revealed on the Genuinely GG podcast with GG Gharachedaghi that there are a few former SURvers who still keep in contact with him.

It’s no secret that the Shahs of Sunset star is not a fan of Lala whatsoever. The two firecrackers have beef and whenever it manifests in public, it’s a sight to behold . GG asked Rand all of the juicy questions she could think of, including whether or not any of his former co-stars “come over and play pickleball.” Side note: the best part of Lala and Rand’s breakup is that we don’t have to watch any more pickleball nonsense on Bravo. Well, we can only hope.

Anyways, Rand revealed that while the VPR cast will always be friends with Lala , he and Jax Taylor remain pretty tight. “Jax and I have been friends forever,” he said. “We had lunch yesterday.” Jax and Rand’s relationship is honestly cringy, so it’s not shocking that Jax would have no remorse for being friends with Rand after his deceptive ways were exposed. It also seemingly is another example of Brittany Cartwright making excuses for her horrible husband.

GG went on to call Jax a “sweetheart,” which are likely two words that have never been in the same sentence before. Rand jumped on the bandwagon to gush about his man crush. “He’s always been a friend to me and I’ll always be a friend to him,” he said of Jax. Oh, give me a break.

Randall added that Tom Schwartz also still keeps in contact with him. “I know that he’s now going through a really tough time,” Rand said. This trio of men could benefit from banding together and learning how to be good partners . Otherwise, they will be doomed to feed off each other’s nonsense, which only spells more disaster.

