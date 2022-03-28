ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antiviral drug to be trialled in hospitalised Covid patients

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
 21 hours ago

An antiviral drug that is given to people recently infected with Covid is now set to be trialled in hospitalised patients.

Clinical studies have suggested the drug, which is made by Pfizer and known as Paxlovid, can cut the risk of hospital admission or death by 88 per cent if given in the first five days of symptoms.

Having already been approved in the UK for the early-stage treatment of Covid, scientists will now assess how Paxlovid performs when administered to people hospitalised with the infection.

The world's largest randomised study of potential medicines for Covid-19, dubbed the Recovery trial, will roll out the drug in hospitals across Britain.

"Paxlovid is a promising oral antiviral drug but we don't know if it can improve survival of patients with severe Covid-19," said Peter Horby, a professor at the University of Oxford and joint chief investigator of the Recovery trial.

Scientists said they aim to mainly find whether Paxlovid reduces the risk of death among patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19.

The study, led by the University of Oxford, will also probe whether the treatment shortens the length of hospital stay or reduces the need for a mechanical ventilator, they added.

The Pfizer treatment is part of a class of drugs called protease inhibitors, currently used to treat HIV, hepatitis C and other viruses, and works by stopping the virus from replicating.

This keeps virus levels in the body low and allows the immune system to overcome the infection.

The two active substances of Paxlovid come as separate tablets that are packaged together and taken together, twice a day by mouth for five days.

MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The new drug that has shown remarkable results against long Covid

In spring last year Bettina Hohberger, an eye doctor at Erlangen University Hospital, 15 miles north of Nuremberg, in eastern Germany, found herself confronted with every doctor’s nightmare. A glaucoma patient was no longer responding to treatment. Though Hohberger had run through every possibility, her patient risked losing his sight.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Losartan does not reduce lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Administration of losartan to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and acute lung injury is not efficacious for reducing lung injury, according to a study published online March 16 in JAMA Network Open. Michael A. Puskarich, M.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined the efficacy of losartan for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MedicalXpress

Key antiviral treatment for COVID-19 still effective despite resistance fears

An antiviral drug used to treat SARS-CoV-2 remains effective against the newest variants of the evolving virus, according to Rutgers researchers. The study, published in the journal Cell Research, is one of the first to explore the full extent of SARS-CoV-2 mutations. Researchers concluded that the Pfizer antiviral drug Paxlovid...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Drugs#Hospital#Uk#The University Of Oxford#Recovery
Shropshire Star

Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Researchers examined prescribing data from 176 GP surgeries in the UK. Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen “sharply” in recent years, a new study suggests. There has also been a “substantial” increase in the prescription of antidepressants to combat anxiety in adults under the age of 25, researchers found.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AOL Corp

Pfizer recalls some lots of BP drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the...
HEALTH
AL.com

Pfizer recall 2022: 3 types of blood pressure medication recalled

Drug manufacturer Pfizer has issued a nationwide recall of some blood pressure medication due to the presence of nitrosamine above Acceptable Daily Intake levels. The recall covers Accuretic tablets and two generic medications distributed by Greenstone: quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide. In all, six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets are included, the company said in a statement. You can go here to see more on lot numbers.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

The link between rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an inflammatory condition that affects the joints, but it can move to other parts of the body. When RA affects the blood vessels, health experts call it rheumatoid arthritis vasculitis (RV). Vasculitis refers to inflammation of blood vessels. RV is a rare but potentially serious complication...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

