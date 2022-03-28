Andrea McLean returns to Loose Women for the first time since quitting as anchor and reveals she had to sell her dream home to 'get money in' to finance her wellness business

Andrea McLean returned to Loose Women for the first time on Monday as she spoke about selling her house to finance her wellness business.

The TV presenter, 52, said she felt 'giddy' to be back as she appeared on the ITV talk show for the first time since quitting in December 2020 to talk about her new book You Just Need to Believe It.

She said she has 'never' closed the door on returning to Loose Women or TV as she spoke about the challenges of quitting her job as anchor during the Covid-19 pandemic to focus on her mindset company This Girl Is On Fire.

She's back! Andrea McLean returned to Loose Women for the first time on Monday as she spoke about selling her house to finance her wellness business

Speaking about featuring on Loose Women as a guest, she quipped: 'It feels really nice being a passenger on the bus not the driver!'

Andrea went on to reveal that she and her husband Nick Feeney, who she runs her online mindset company with, had to sell their house to 'get money in' after she quit her job.

She said she made the decision to sell her home and 'invest' in herself instead as she prioritised making This Girl Is On Fire a success.

Andrea explained: 'I remember when I was here and I was talking about leaving, people were saying 'what could be the the worst thing that could happen?', and I built what I call my blueprint for failure, which is all the terrible things that could happen and what will I do if, and the top was 'what would happen if I ended up having to sell my house?'

Quitting: Andrea stepped down from Loose Women after 13 years on the show in December 2020, and later admitted that she agonised over the decision for months, (pictured in December 2020)

'When it came to that point - and that was because of tech, we'd been working on building an app all of this time and we'd been working with an amazing company in San Francisco and everything took way longer than we thought.

'We came to the realisation that we were going to need to sell our house to get money in. Once I repositioned by thinking, we are brought up thinking 'bricks and mortar, invest in bricks and mortar', and I thought no, I'm going to invest in myself. I believe in me, I believe I can do this, so that's what I did.'

Speaking on her decision to quit Loose Women, she admitted people told her she was being 'brave' at the time, feeling she now feels the same way looking back, although at the time she just felt like it was something she 'needed to do'.

She also promoted her fourth book You Just Need to Believe It, saying that quitting Loose Women was a catalyst to her writing her book, which she says teaches people how to 'move away from fear'.

Career: The TV presenter, 52, said she has 'never' closed the door on returning to Loose Women or TV as she spoke about the challenges of quitting her job amid the pandemic

The life coach also spoke about having a breakdown in 2019, saying it made her realise that she needed to stop relying on other people to 'fix' her and make sure she helped herself.

'It made me think I never want to go back to that place again, and I need to stop thinking 'someone else will fix me', you have to fix yourself,' she added.

Her appearance on Loose Women comes after she insisted she has 'no regrets' about leaving the show after 'outgrowing' it.

Andrea also revealed that she would like to live in Florida with her husband during the winter due to their business being online.

Challenges: Andrea revealed she and her husband Nick Feeney, who she runs her online mindset company with, had to sell their house to 'get money in' after she quit her job

'I have no regrets at all, 100 per cent. I look back really fondly on my time there, and I was so lucky. I had the best job in the world but it just didn't fit anymore,' she told the Mirror.

'That's not a bad thing, we all change and you're not the same person a decade later. Most of us will outgrow our jobs at some point.'

She added: 'Because I was doing This Girl Is On Fire on the side it just became clearer that this is what I wanted to be doing. Most of us will outgrow our jobs at some point.'

She previously admitted it was a 'big decision' for her at the time as she appeared on Lorraine to speak about her new book You Just Need to Believe It.

Andrea said people told her at the time that she was 'brave' for making the decision, saying their words inspired her to write her fourth book, which aims to help people change their life in 10 days.

She told Lorraine: 'This is my first time being back on TV and back in the room that we share with Loose. It was a [brave decision] and the reason the whole book came about was because at the time so many people said to me you're so brave to do that thing, to pivot.

'And all I kept thinking was I don't feel brave, I feel really scared but it was just something I really needed to do.

'And then I thought, right, how can I bottle everything I've used to do a brave thing when I've felt scared and I put together a 10 day challenge for my lovely community and then saw the results and it made me brave enough.'

Andrea also revealed that she had a breakdown a few years ago as she was trying to 'keep busy'.

Back on TV: She previously admitted leaving Loose Women was a 'big decision' for her at the time as she appeared on Lorraine

She said she was trying to keep busy rather than take time to think about how she felt or what was happening, as she urged others to 'learn from my mistakes'.

Andrea explained: 'I had a breakdown a few years ago Lorraine, because I was going and going and going and I didn't want to look at really what was happening.

'I was just trying to keep busy and not think. Learn from my mistakes and just stop for a minute.'

The Scottish journalist urged people to write down on a piece of paper one small thing that makes them happy, and then urged them to achieve it in their day.

Andrea stepped down from Loose Women after 13 years on the show in December 2020, and later admitted that she agonised over the decision for months.