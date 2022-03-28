ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine to use baguette-sized Switchblade flying bombs to attack Russian tanks from above

By Zaina Alibhai
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hImRp_0erz0kM000

Ukraine is preparing to deploy a high-precision missile bomb that can autonomously scout out Russian targets.

The American-made Switchblades can be remotely-piloted or independently fly over enemy lines to identify and then hit battlefield command and control headquarters.

US President Joe Biden supplied Ukraine with 100 of the weapons for a cost of £600m.

The baguette-sized bombs, which can fit into a rucksack and are fired from a tube, weigh around 2.5kg and are 2’ long with foldable tandem wings.

Unlike most missiles, the Switchblade does not require a quarry before being launched, and has been fitted with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to seek stationary and moving targets.

Able to fly at speeds of 60mph for up to 15 minutes, the equipment relays real-time footage of the terrain to its controller.

Once it’s locked in on a target, it accelerates to 100mph before dropping and exploding on impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDqPq_0erz0kM000

Military analysts say the weapons offer Ukrainian troops a major advantage as it allows them to survey and observe Russian military movements.

Commanders are also able to abort missions if they decide to spare their targets, whilst also able to continue pursuing its target even if attacked.

However, the Switchblade is rendered ineffective against armoured vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbqtC_0erz0kM000

The first prototype successfully underwent military utility assessment in 2010, and were later test-launched by the US Marine Corps in 2015.

Ther were used by American soldiers throughout the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The US has already supplied shoulder-held anti-tank missiles that can launch rockets at targets some 4km away.

The Javelins have already been used in Ukraine, and can be controlled by a small portable unit.

President Biden has also provided 25,000 sets of body armour and helmets, rifles, grenade launchers and an array of weapons and ammunition.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it killed Russian tank commander once honored by Putin

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that Ukrainian forces killed a Russian tank commander who was once personally recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s defense intelligence office shared video on Thursday of a column of Russian tanks that was targeted by Ukrainian artillery units. In a translated statement, the office said, “The commander of the occupier’s regiment, Colonel [Andrei] Zakharov, was liquidated.”
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Switchblade#Us Marine Corps#Command And Control#Russian#American#Ukrainian#The Us Marine Corps
Washington Post

Seemingly stuck Russian convoy hides mysteries

KYIV, Ukraine — Makeshift roadblocks have been installed throughout this capital to impede the movements of Russian troops snaking toward the city in a convoy about 15 miles away. On some strategic thruways, Ukrainians have parked trams and buses to restrict driving access. Checkpoints to inspect IDs have also...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message

March 16 (Reuters) - Graffiti warnings daubed on the doors of activists in Moscow. A food blogger threatened with up to 15 years in jail for "discrediting" Russia's army. A call to sack a senior former official for "treachery" for opposing the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin issued a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden CONFIRMS Putin used a hypersonic missile, says it's 'clear' Russia is considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warns that Moscow is ready to unleash major cyberattacks on US businesses

Joe Biden has said Russia launched a ‘hypersonic missile’ at Ukraine and accused ‘cornered’ warmonger Vladimir Putin of planning chemical and biological weapons attacks. The US President warned Moscow of a ‘severe’ Western response if WMDs were used in its brutal war on Ukraine, telling a...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Russia Is Now Claiming the US Trained Birds to Deliver Ukrainian Bioweapons

Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the general consensus appears to be that the Kremlin has lost the information war. That call is likely very premature at best, but it’s clear the Russian government’s efforts to convince its own citizens that Ukraine is the aggressor, and that the Kremlin is justified in bombing a sovereign nation, are becoming increasingly desperate.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

570K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy