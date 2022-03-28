ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Opposing views could be silenced

By The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 19 hours ago
It's rather simple to understand where we find ourselves currently. If you have an opposing view to the consensus of those in control of information you are deemed an existential "threat to democracy" (their terminology). You will be categorized, vilified and silenced (canceled) accordingly.

Trump unwittingly facilitated the Jan. 6 debacle that provided an excuse to create a platform to initiate a federal government pathway to implement a comprehensive strategy to combat any opposition to the "Washington establishment" authority. You will be very surprised to see who will be classified a "domestic terrorist" going forward. It will encompass those opposed to government sanctions/edicts/guidelines for COVID (health-related emergencies), education, climate change, race/gender equity, among others. Opposition to these will be determined to be a "national security threat."

It has already begun (see DHS Bulletin dated 2-7-22 "National Terrorism Advisory System"). Look it up! Dismiss this as ridiculous right-wing rhetoric at your own peril. As for you who are gleeful that your fellow citizens with political opinions contrary to yours are being silenced or worse, be careful. Unbridled authoritarianism could find your thoughts egregious someday.

Dan Lindsay, Bloomington

