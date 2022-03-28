ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Boil advisory

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 20 hours ago

A boil advisory was issued at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 and is in effect until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 for 7032-7727 North Blackburn Road, including Larson’s Way.

Athens, OH
Road closure

The Athens County Engineer’s Office will have a portion of county Road 16-Pleasanton Road closed today only, March 15, between 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for a culvert replacement. The location will be between county Road 17-Fisher Road and county Road 21-Pleasant Hill Road.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties.

