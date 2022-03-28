Boil advisory
A boil advisory was issued at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 and is in effect until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 for 7032-7727 North Blackburn Road, including Larson’s Way.
