Pancake breakfast

Why wait for Mother's Day brunch to make lemon ricotta pancakes when you can treat yourself today? Sweet, tender, and lightly flavored with lemon, these next-level pancakes will make any day feel like the best Saturday morning ever. If you're only buying ricotta for lasagna, you should definitely invite it to your next pancake party—it adds a creamy richness to the pancakes while keeping them perfectly fluffy. What are you waiting for? Let's fire up the griddle and get started!

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO