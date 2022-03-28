Westbound lanes of Longview’s Loop 281 blocked after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole (Longview, TX) Nationwide Report

Westbound traffic on West Loop 281 in Longview was blocked after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole on early Saturday morning. Power lines are reportedly down at this time.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place in the 3900 block of West Loop 281. The incident occurred between West Cotton and Enterprise [...]

March 28, 2022

