Longview, TX

Westbound lanes of Longview’s Loop 281 blocked after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole (Longview, TX)

 19 hours ago

Westbound traffic on West Loop 281 in Longview was blocked after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole on early Saturday morning. Power lines are reportedly down at this time.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place in the 3900 block of West Loop 281. The incident occurred between West Cotton and Enterprise [...]

March 28, 2022

People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

