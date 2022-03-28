ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: 85-year-old attacked in front of California home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gayle Ong
DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Security camera video shows an 85-year-old being attacked right in front of his home in Daly City, California.

Salomon Hernandez was working on his front lawn when he was attacked by the stranger.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why,” Hernandez said. “He come around and he kicked me and he ran …”

Surveillance video captured the incident around 5:30 p.m. Friday at his house.

“He could have broken his hip, ribs or worse, his head,” said Hernandez’s daughter, Diana Cruz.

Cruz called 911.

“Everybody saw the video, how the person just came and hit him really hard and then ran away,” Cruz said. “Why we don’t know if it’s a hate crime? Is it a hate crime against elderly?”

Daly City Police are investigating. A spokesperson with the department said officers have gone door to door throughout the neighborhood trying to find additional video of the suspect.

Hernandez suffered injuries to his arms, back, and knee.

He said a similar incident happened to him in 2020 when he was attacked outside his home.

“I don’t know why. That’s what I want to know. Who is this guy? Why did he want to put me in bed for the rest of my life,” Hernandez said.

The family is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact police.

