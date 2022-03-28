ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix man killed, 6-year-old son wounded in house shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man is dead and his young son wounded after a shooting at their north Phoenix home.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday morning at a house near 24th Street and Cactus Road. Officers responded after a report about a family fight.

They found father and son shot. They were rushed to a hospital but the father was pronounced dead.

The boy remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The father was identified to local media outlets by his adult son as Amir Vetry. Both men share the same name.

The younger Amir Vetry says his 6-year-old brother is in serious condition after undergoing surgery.

He alleges his father was shot by another family member and that he had received a text from his father saying he needed to get to a hospital.

Phoenix police say the investigation is ongoing but there are no outstanding suspects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Complex

Mother of Young Thug’s Child Shot to Death Outside Bowling Alley After Argument Over Ball

31-year-old LaKevia Jackson—the mother of one of Young Thug’s children—was shot and killed in Atlanta following an alleged argument at a bowling alley. Police are searching for the man who fired on Jackson on Thursday at the Metro Fun Center. When authorities responded to reports of a shooting, Jackson was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
People

Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police

A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Post

Father fatally shoots 4, including his 3 daughters, in Sacramento church before killing himself, authorities say

A father fatally shot his three daughters and one other person before killing himself in a Sacramento church Monday, law enforcement officials said. The girls were 9, 10 and 13, authorities told reporters. The fourth victim was supervising the 39-year-old father’s visit with his daughters, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones confirmed. It is unclear whether the person was a social worker or affiliated with the church.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

12-Year-Old-Girl Fatally Shoots Her Cousin, Then Herself While on Instagram Live in ‘Freak Accident’

A 12-year-old girl shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin and herself on Instagram Live during what her mother is now calling a “freak accident,” per KSDK. Paris Harvey shot Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself, on Friday before 2 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The girl’s mother, Shanise Harvey, said she left Paris with family after a birthday party.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Complex

Teacher Hospitalized With Severe Injuries After Being Attacked by 5-Year-Old Student, Police Say

A Florida teacher was found unresponsive by police and sent to the hospital after she was allegedly attacked by her 5-year-old student, NBC Los Angeles reports. Trisha Meadows, a longtime teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary School, was sent to the hospital and later discharged after a 5-year-old student attacked her with their hands and feet, authorities said. As reported by local outlet WSVN, the incident began when the 5-year-old, who has special needs, and another 4-year-old student started throwing objects around the classroom and toppling over chairs. Meadows intervened and brought the 5-year-old to the “cool down room,” which is when they reportedly attacked her.
FLORIDA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

821K+
Followers
409K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy