ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How to Grow and Harvest Goji Berries at Home

By Jonathon Engels
One Green Planet
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGoji berries are also commonly known as wolfberries. More officially, they are recognized as both Lycium barbarum and Lycium chinense, different boxthorn species. These come from the nightshade family (the same as tomatoes, peppers, and potatoes. They are native to East Asia, where they’ve been appreciated as exceptionally healthy for...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
Cape Gazette

Give your plants a little pick-me-up with coffee

For some of us, coffee is a magic drink that lets us get gardening done quicker, and for some, drinking coffee just means we do dumb things even faster and with more energy. In moderation, drinking coffee can give us a longer life span, along with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Coffee, cool and black with no sugar or milk, is also great for many plants, especially acid-loving houseplants such as African violets (Saintpaulia spp), Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum), impatiens, Norfolk Island pines, Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii), jade plant (Crassula ovata), spider plants, Phalaenopsis orchids, and Dieffenbachia. All seem to respond well to a weekly watering with coffee. Coffee has a pH of 5.2 to 6.9. The lower the pH, the more acid; so most coffee is very acidic. Most plants grow best in soil that is slightly acid to neutral pH (5.8 to 7). Outdoors, pour your coffee onto azaleas, roses, rhododendrons, Siberian iris, lupine, and all evergreen trees. Avoid giving coffee to geraniums. You can also pour leftover coffee onto your compost pile.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Researchers at Michigan Tech Turn Plastic Waste into Protein Powder

This team of engineers, chemists, and biologists at Michigan Tech is turning plastic waste into an edible protein powder. The team’s leader, assistant professor of biological studies, Stephen Techtmann, noted two significant problems in the world right now. The world’s population continues to grow while hunger also rises. According to a UN report, almost 690 million people in the world population are hungry. Due to growing poverty and climate change, this number is expected to increase by nearly 10 million in the next year if nothing changes. This goes entirely against the UN’s goal to reach zero hunger by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Harvests#Berries
One Green Planet

How Wild Animals Help Control Climate Change

The Global Rewilding Alliance, an organization dedicated to rewilding and restoring ecosystems, has said that wild animals could be the answer to our problems. Bringing back more wild animals and diversity into ecosystems can slow the warming climate and help control climate change. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. This past weekend, March...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Meet Alex the Sheep Burdened by Almost 90 Pounds of Extra Wool

@edgarsmission Meet Alex -burdened by 40kg of extra wool and saved by a kindhearted bushwalker. Watch his incredible transformation! ❤️ #friendsnotfood #animalrescue ♬ Epic Music(842228) – Pavel. Meet Alex, a sheep burdened by 88 pounds of extra wool and saved by a kindhearted bushwalker who helps...
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

How to Grow as a Person While Growing Food

It is not only plants that grow in a garden. Spending time in a garden, growing your own and tending the land, can help people grow, too. There are plenty of ways to grow and become a better person while growing food. Growing your own food is more than just...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Recipes
One Green Planet

Amazon Launches Amazon Aware, a New Collection with Sustainable Products

Amazon just launched a new sustainable, eco-friendly line called Amazon Aware. The new collection features everyday essential items including beauty, home, and apparel. All of the new Amazon Aware products are certified as carbon neutral and are certified as parts of the Climate Pledge Friendly program that the company signed onto in 2020. The Climate Pledge Friendly Program helps customers find products that are made sustainably.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Do you have any tips for looking after an aloe vera plant?

If you love your garden but need advice on how to keep it looking lush and welcoming all year round, top head gardener Tom Brown can help. In this regular column he demystifies common gardening problems, explains what to tackle when, and shows how to make every moment on the plot more fun and productive. Happy gardening!
GARDENING
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
wdhn.com

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy