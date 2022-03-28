ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Logan police say 2 critically injured in 'serious' crash involving car, water truck

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kjzz.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN, Utah (AP) — The Logan City Police Department on Monday reported a "serious" crash involving a water truck and a passenger car. The incident happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. in...

kjzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

PHOTOS: Double semi truck crash causes major destruction on I-80

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving two semi trucks has temporarily shut down the westbound lanes on I-80. Utah Highway Patrol reports that one of the semi trucks rolled and caught fire. A UHP patrol car was also hit during the crash. Reportedly, there have been injuries, however the trooper is not injured. The […]
GRANTSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Logan, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Logan, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
ABC4

Ogden man arrested, two-year-old girl seen dangling out of car window

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he was found unconscious while an infant girl was seen dangling out of the car window. Ogden City Police say Dominick Richard Ludwick, 25, is the suspect. The incident happened on Sunday near the area of 13th and Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Eyewitnesses say they […]
OGDEN, UT
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Passenger Car#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Ap#Altima#Lcpd#Alta
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy