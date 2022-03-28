ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

82-year-old man identified as suspect killed by Margate police

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMARGATE, Fla. – Margate police say an 82-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer Sunday afternoon after he pointed the gun at numerous people. As the sound of gunfire erupted near Oriole Park on Sunday a little league baseball game was going on nearby. Players were seen running to safety...

CBS New York

Woman, child found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
BRONX, NY
WSFA

Upgraded charges delayed after Prattville shooting victim dies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a Friday night Prattville shooting has died, but the suspect’s charges have not yet been upgraded. Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said Monday that a forensic backlog is causing a delay in the autopsy and that charges will not be updated until after the autopsy is completed. It’s unclear when that will happen.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Margate, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Margate, FL
#Police#Shooting#Little League Baseball#Margate Fire Rescue
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

James Wells Re-Arrested Hours After Release From Jail, Now Held On $1 Million Bond For Attempted Murder

FORT MORGAN, Colo (CBS4) — A 27-year-old Fort Morgan man is accused of brutally attacking a security guard nine hours after he was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. James Melvin Wells was arrested Tuesday after citizens and police officers witnessed him driving at high speeds through Fort Morgan, running red lights, stopping in the middle of intersections, and shaking his fist at other motorists. A Fort Morgan Police Department officer avoided Wells’s vehicle by putting his patrol cruiser in reverse after Wells spun around and drove directly at the officer, FMPD stated in a Facebook post. Wells was eventually arrested...
FORT MORGAN, CO
insideedition.com

Mystery Surrounds Death of Florida Mom and 3-Year-Old Twins Found in Car; Police Investigate, Officials Say

A mother and her 3-year-old twins were found dead in their car that was parked outside of a Florida apartment complex, officials said, according to published news reports. The woman was identified as Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her biological children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, according to a statement issued to Inside Edition Digital by Melbourne Police PIO Shaun Hill.
MELBOURNE, FL

