Russia has been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its invasion of Ukraine – as US president Joe Biden warned of the risk of a chemical weapons attack.White phosphorus munitions were deployed in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Monday, according to the deputy head of Kyiv’s police.Oleksiy Biloshytskiy shared a video of material burning fiercely on the ground as it was touched with a spade. The footage has not been independently verified.“Another use of phosphorus ammunitions in Kramatorsk,” he said. There are rising fears that Vladimir Putin is considering turning to chemical warfare as Russia’s month-long invasion becomes bogged...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO