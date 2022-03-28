ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars host Wanda Sykes gives out 'pre-shredded' Texas voter form

By Ariana Garcia
Chron.com
 20 hours ago
US actress and comedian Amy Schumer (L), US actress and comedian Wanda Sykes (C) and US actress Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 Oscars Sunday evening were eventful, to say the least. Apart from mid-show smacks , Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer used their platforms as co-hosts to take aim at political issues like Florida's "don't say gay" bill as well as digs at Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the show's opening monologue. The hosts also took a jab at the Lone Star State.

Just before the slap heard around the world (Will Smith versus Chris Rock) , Sykes and Hall performed a bit where they handed out consolation prizes to attendees. "You know we didn't' want anyone to go home empty handed tonight because we think that you are all winners, even though you are not," Hall said.

Sykes added "So we got some consolation prizes, because this is going to make you feel better." Among the gifts were a fungible token as well as a "never been seen" screener for the 2021 film "The Last Duel." Turning to another member of the audience, Sykes asked "You like democracy? Here is a voter registration form for the state of Texas. They come pre-shredded now, look at that!"

On Twitter, some users expressed dismay at the joke. "We will not be accepting anymore jokes about Texas voter registration at this time, thank you," wrote Charlie Bonner, communications director for progressive voter mobilization group MOVE Texas. "God bless."

Another user said the joke was "funny but sad!" Others thanked Sykes for using her platform to shine a light on the issue, one writing "Texas voting suppression laws are a joke."

New identification rules under Texas' controversial voting law, Senate Bill 1, which critics have accused of suppressing votes in the Lone Star State, resulted in mass confusion among voters and thousands of mail-in applications and ballots being rejected. The Associated Press reports that the state rejected nearly 23,000 ballots across 187 counties in Texas during the March 1 primary.

The measure, which was signed into law in September, was pushed by state Republicans in order to curb alleged illegal voting. Last week, Willie Nelson's wife Annie D'Angelo-Nelson revealed that she and the country music legend had their absentee ballot applications rejected twice before they were finally accepted in Travis County under the new law.

