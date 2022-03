The last champion to grace Summoners Rift was Renata Glasc and she was released quickly after Zeri. Since then, the League of Legends Champion Dev Team has gone relatively quiet. Most of the time, League of Legends fans can expect a new champion every other month or so. That means that the Void Jungler, who was teased at the beginning of the year, is likely coming soon. With that in mind, leaks are likely to start coming and the lastest one while not showing who she is, did say when she would likely come out. Here is the latest on the Void Jungler Leak.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO