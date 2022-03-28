Boys Lacrosse season preview: Everything to know about 2022 season (with more to come)

A year later, just like the county track and field championship meet itself, the teams that won it will look a little different, but the similarities will be there. Though unofficially, as a Colonial Valley Conference Championship meet stood in as a pandemic replacement for the usual Mercer County Championship, West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s boys and Princeton’s girls are returning champions. The meet is back with its usual title this year, and the Knights’ boys can go for the championship on their home track, with the meet held at WW-P North. Last the meet was held under the Mercer name was in 2019, at Steinert. CVC teams took the top four spots on the girls side at that meet three years ago and were the only teams to score points on the boys side, so the 2021 CVC Championship meet wasn’t radically different from what a usual Mercer meet would be.

