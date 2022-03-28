ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Boys Lacrosse season preview: Everything to know about 2022 season (with more to come)

By Mike Kinney
NJ.com
NJ.com
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The opening day of the season is set for Wednesday, March 30, and NJ Advance Media is here to provide wall-to-wall, and county-to-county, coverage to get you ready for the 2022...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

NJ.com

Track and field’s key dates and meet calendar for 2022 outdoor season

Mark up the calendar, it’s time for track and field. Opening Day for the outdoor season is set for April 1. Most of the relay meets will be held in April, with the Penn Relays serving as the season’s early crescendo. Then it’s onto county and conference championship meets before athletes and teams shift their focus on the final three weeks of state championship meets, starting with the sectionals on June 3.
SPORTS
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys track and field preview, 2022

Gursharan Singh appeared to come out of nowhere. The senior on the Deptford Township High boys’ track and field team wasn’t among the squad’s top pole vaulters last year. However, he was able to put together a winter season that saw him rack up accolade after accolade.
SPORTS
Herald-Journal

Girls lacrosse remains unbeaten; boys notch first wins of season

The Bear River girls lacrosse team last week continued its dominant run to begin the season, taking down their cross-valley rivals in the process. On Thursday night, the Lady Bears headed down south to take on Box Elder. The Bears came out of the gates swinging, striking first blood in the first few seconds of the game. The Lady Bears continued to insert their will throughout the first half and led 12-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Bears again continued scoring to finish the game off with a triumphant 19-3 victory.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
NJ.com

Big North Conference boys basketball all-stars, 2022

The teams below were selected by coaches from the conference, not NJ.com. These teams are independent from NJ.com’s All-State and All-Group teams. Again, these teams are selected by coaches from the conference. All-American Division. 1st Team. Greg Garcia, Fort Lee, Sr. Raffi Gueyikian, Fort Lee, Sr. Isiah Stang, Fort...
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

Times of Trenton track and field season preview, 2022

A year later, just like the county track and field championship meet itself, the teams that won it will look a little different, but the similarities will be there. Though unofficially, as a Colonial Valley Conference Championship meet stood in as a pandemic replacement for the usual Mercer County Championship, West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s boys and Princeton’s girls are returning champions. The meet is back with its usual title this year, and the Knights’ boys can go for the championship on their home track, with the meet held at WW-P North. Last the meet was held under the Mercer name was in 2019, at Steinert. CVC teams took the top four spots on the girls side at that meet three years ago and were the only teams to score points on the boys side, so the 2021 CVC Championship meet wasn’t radically different from what a usual Mercer meet would be.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
