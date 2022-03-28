ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County, Waze alerting residents to area jobs during their commute

By Hollani Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPCm2_0eryyG2Q00

As popular as working from home has become, a majority of workers in one Treasure Coast county travel to another county for their jobs.

St. Lucie County's economic development team said its the first to take part in pilot program using the traffic app Waze to remind workers that they don't have to go the distance.

The development council said 62% of St. Lucie County residents commute out of the area for work.

"What blows my mind is some people commute all the way to Tampa, but the majority commute into Palm Beach or Broward (counties) every day," Maureen Saltzer, with the economic development council, said.

She had the bright idea — instead of billboards, contact Waze and have the company generate a pop-up message alerting drivers to available jobs in the county on its website .

The pop-up ads are sent out when drivers cross Citrus Boulevard or Becker Road heading south during the morning rush between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and again when drivers head north — or home for the day — between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

"Next time they're sitting around on a weekend saying, 'Oh, I have to do something about this. I'm dreading work next week, that commute,' they'll remember it and get onto the website," Saltzer said.

Peter Tesch, president of the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, also hopes the Waze ads drive more people to jobs in the area, especially with gas prices at historic highs.

"There's pain at the pump and if workers are spending much more to fill their gas tanks, it's gotta be a much less stressful environment to work locally," Tesch said.

From January until now, the economic team said, Waze has sent out more than 6,000 ads directing drivers to work local.

The pilot program ends at the end of next month.

Comments / 1

Related
Bradenton Herald

2 dead in Palm Beach County helicopter crash

Two men died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, officials said Saturday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65, both of Delray Beach, died when their helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The wreckage took more than four hours to locate.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets

Police Focused On Stopping Crime, Speeding, Spring Break Annoyance Before It Starts. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is adamant about not letting the horror scenes from Miami Beach play out in PBC. As Miami Beach institutes a “State […] The article No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I killed a lady on the bridge’: Details emerge about woman's fatal plunge on Florida drawbridge

As a 79-year-old woman lost her grip and plunged from a rising drawbridge, the bridge tender now charged in her death appeared to be oblivious to the chaos right outside her window. She was texting with her supervisor about somebody having a case of pink eye. Other text messages reveal that the bridge tender was told what to reveal to police about the tragedy — and then to delete the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Miami Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
Click10.com

Who are they? 2 men shot and killed on Broward County bus remembered

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One man was an up-and-coming rap artist from Lauderdale Lakes, the other the father of three from Hollywood. Two different men with two different lives, but for their families, the pain is the same. Both were killed on a Broward County Transit bus when they were shot by another passenger with a semi-automatic gun.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy