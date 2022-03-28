ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, KS

KW’s Sam Neville Signs With Sterling College for Football

By Frank Gambino
 21 hours ago
Kelly Walsh football player Sam Neville will be continuing his career at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas. Neville was 4th on...

ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

