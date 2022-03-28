Sincerely Breakfast Now Open in Dupont

It's no secret that many Trader Joe's food items have a cult following, as does the store itself, and many people choose to shop there exclusively. The grocery chain is known for its wildly popular snacks, crave-able frozen food, and to some, the bubbly, kind staff. It's common knowledge that Trader Joe's employees are super nice, complimentary, and attentive. The Scottish Sun confirms this, reporting that Trader Joe's is known for its friendly staff. But according to Gothamist, some find Trader Joe's employees a bit too warm.
