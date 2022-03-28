ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sincerely Breakfast Now Open in Dupont

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Julia for sending from: “next to...

www.popville.com

Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Pantry Breakfast Casserole

A fantastic breakfast casserole that's easy to throw together. There are so many textures and flavors in this super cheesy casserole. Potatoes and sausage make this hearty. The egg and a healthy amount of cheese bakes and holds everything together. Onion and red bell pepper add a pop of sweetness compared to the other savory ingredients. Serve this for a lazy Sunday morning breakfast. It's an easy holiday breakfast too.
RECIPES
bizjournals

Ice cream and breakfast spot opens in the Gulch, from Adele's owners

The Gulch just got a whole lot sweeter, thanks to Red Pebbles Hospitality, the group that owns Adele’s, The 404 Kitchen, Emmy Squared Pizza and a host of others. The Nashville Sundae Club, an ice cream, cocktail and breakfast joint, opened at 335 11th Ave. S. on March 14, announced a press release. The space was formerly Red Pebbles’ Blue Stripes Urban Cacao concept.
RESTAURANTS
Dallas Observer

Fiatto is Now Open in Uptown

A new American-Italian neighborhood restaurant, Fiatto, has opened in Uptown on the corner of McKinney Avenue and Blackburn Street (formerly Eureka). This spot has a big dog-friendly patio and is open for happy hour, dinner and brunch on the weekends. This concept is a partnership between executive chef Kylil Henson...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Star Breakfast Taco Cart La Osita Is Opening a Montavilla Restaurant

For years, a tiny cart in East Portland — La Osita — has made some of the city’s finest breakfast tacos: tortillas filled with thick slabs of bacon, egg, pico de gallo, and pickled onions, served alongside green smoothies and lattes con canela. Soon, those tacos will be available closer to the city center: La Osita is preparing to open a new location in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood, the Oregonian reports.
PORTLAND, OR
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
London Bruncher

How to Make Strawberries & Cream Smoothie

One of the best dessert and ice-cream flavour combinations has to be strawberries and cream! So I've created strawberries and a cream smoothie which is super healthy, great as a snack or post-training smoothie and tastes like you’re having a dessert in a glass.
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
hypebeast.com

Kellogg's Releases Three New Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavors

Kellogg’s is releasing three official new nostalgic flavors from childhood. It is no secret that part of the fun of having Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is sipping on the flavorful post-cereal milk leftover in the bowl. Fans will have a chance to have the taste of a strawberry milkshake...
FOOD & DRINKS
PopCrush

Why You Should Never Store Milk on the Fridge Door

Nothing can be more frustrating than reaching for that gallon and milk and finding out it has already spoiled. Although a gallon or half gallon of milk may fit perfectly on the fridge door, it turns out that is the worst possible place to store it. The door is the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

The pancake-crumpet hybrid your breakfast table needs

The Perfect Loaf is a column from software engineer-turned-bread expert (and Food52's Resident Bread Baker), Maurizio Leo. Maurizio is here to show us all things naturally leavened, enriched, yeast-risen, you name it — basically, every vehicle to slather on a lot of butter. Today, pikelets made with sourdough starter discard.
RECIPES
WDW News Today

Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland Now Serving Breakfast Again

Disneyland Resort has announced that Red Rose Taverne is now serving breakfast again. Feast upon the Beast Breakfast Burger, an Angus patty, bacon-orange marmalade, egg, and arugula on a toasted bun with a side of potato bites. You can also enjoy the Vegetable Quinoa Breakfast Bowl filled with quinoa, roasted mushrooms and cauliflower, arugula, tomato, potato bites, and spicy lime aïoli. These are both available via Mobile Order.
FOOD & DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

Mac & Cheese ice cream?

New mac & cheese ice cream. Many of us love cheese but this product might be taking it too far. McDonald’s takes a stand by closing 850 restaurants. Van Leeuwan and Kraft first collaborated to launch mac & cheese ice cream in July of 2021. After popular demand the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why The Compliments You Get At Trader Joe's Might Not Be Sincere

It's no secret that many Trader Joe's food items have a cult following, as does the store itself, and many people choose to shop there exclusively. The grocery chain is known for its wildly popular snacks, crave-able frozen food, and to some, the bubbly, kind staff. It's common knowledge that Trader Joe's employees are super nice, complimentary, and attentive. The Scottish Sun confirms this, reporting that Trader Joe's is known for its friendly staff. But according to Gothamist, some find Trader Joe's employees a bit too warm.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This 5-Star Kosher Salt & It's Less Than $7 On Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops...
RECIPES

