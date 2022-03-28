ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Detention Officer Academy graduates honored by Blue Ridge Community College

By Staff Reports
 20 hours ago
Blue Ridge Community College’s Detention Officer Certification Academy hosted a recognition ceremony for its Spring 2022 graduates on Tuesday, March 22, in the college’s Thomas Auditorium.

The list of graduates and their representing agencies included:

  • Brandon Blankenship - Transylvania County Sheriff's Office
  • James Campbell - Buncombe County Sheriff's Office
  • Cody J. Cline - Transylvania County Sheriff's Office
  • Dustin C. Jones - Buncombe County Sheriff's Office
  • Shawn W. Patton - Transylvania County Sheriff's Office

The ceremony included a keynote by Captain Jeremy Queen of the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, presentation and retrieval of colors by the Henderson County Law Enforcement Honor Guard, and the awarding of certificates.

Certificates were presented by Lieutenant Michael Murphy with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, and David Hensley, Law Enforcement Training Coordinator.

Philip Hosmer, Dean of Public Safety Training at Blue Ridge, expressed his pride in the graduates and wished them all luck in their careers, according to a news release from BRCC.

For more info about Blue Ridge’s Detention Officer program, visit blueridge.edu/law-enforcement.

