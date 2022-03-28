Miguel Rojas marvels at Freddie Freeman: One of the greatest hitters I've seen

Miguel Rojas has been around long enough now to have played against most of the greatest hitters of this generation.

And up until this season, Rojas’ top two have been in his division.

The Miami Marlins shortstop, like the rest of us, was stunned to see Freddie Freeman leave the Atlanta Braves this offseason. He now is a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which has the potential to be the greatest offensive team we’ve ever seen.

But after the shock of the news settled, Rojas was happy. After all, Freeman leaving the National League East means Rojas and the Marlins won’t have to face him nearly as much anymore.

"100 percent (I was surprised he left), and I’m happy too,” Rojas said on the “Chris Rose Rotation” podcast. “I feel him and Juan Soto are the best hitters I’ve ever seen. It’s amazing.

“I don’t think Freddie has many holes. Maybe one place that you can throw to him that you’re safe, and when I say you’re safe, it’s that he’s not going to hit a homer. He’ll just hit a single. The other thing about Freddie is he’s always ready to swing at the first pitch.”

Rojas also pointed out that Freeman is able to expand the strike zone and still do damage to pitches off the plate. That only adds to the challenge of pitching to the Dodgers’ lineup, as it’s going to be borderline impossible to pitch around most guys since someone equally as lethal will be in the on-deck circle.

So, Rojas can take solace in the fact that he'll see Freeman on the opposing team’s lineup card less often than in years past. He still has to deal with Soto for a little while, though.

