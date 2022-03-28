Hailey Bieber and a tale of two looks: cutout gown elegance and sheer black lace pants

Starting things off at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar soiree, Hailey Bieber arrived at the event looking absolutely fire flames.

Serving up quite the mood, Hailey rocked her sunglasses at night, a cropped black leather bomber jacket paired with a tiny white tank top underneath, all of which were chef’s kiss. But Hailey’s outfit would not have been complete if not for those sheer black lace trousers which she paired with cheeky black high-waisted briefs. Oh and obvi can’t forget the pointed-toe black pumps with crystal buckle detailing.

Photo credit Donato Sardella/Getty Images

The next day, Hailey shared a little behind-the-scenes look of her getting ready for the pre-party on IG. Captioning a slideshow of snapshots, ”last night @ysl 🖤,” that included pics of her racy lacy outfit from behind and a short vid of her applying lip liner in the mirror.

Following the Academy Awards, looking like a dewy golden Goddess, Hailey stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscars post-Oscars bash wearing a nude cutout Saint Laurent gown. Featuring ruched detailing, a modest neckline, fabric flower embellishment and major lower back cutout. To accessorize the gorgeous tan colored dress, that also had full length sleeves, Hailey opted for stacked gold Tiffany & Co. statement bangles and we are very much here for that decision.

Photo credit Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo credit Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Currently on tour, Hailey’s hubby Justin Bieber , was unable to join her at this past weekends events. It’s okay though, because she had her exquisite fashion sense to keep her company. But also shoutout to her stylist Maeve Reilly too tho, because both of these looks, like pretty much all of Hailey’s looks, slayed.

