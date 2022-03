Two Elite Eight games down, two to go. And at least one of Sunday's 2022 NCAA tournament meetings is what March Madness is about for a great many viewers. The Saint Peter's Peacocks have been the story of the tourney to date, becoming the first No. 15 team in NCAA tournament history to reach the Elite Eight. Their quest to keep dancing to New Orleans for the 2022 Final Four will depend on the ability of Shaheen Holloway's team to get past one of the blue bloods of the sport, the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels -- who have themselves made a surprising run to the doorstep of the national semifinals under first-year head coach Hubert Davis.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO