Decatur Police: Pedestrian hurt after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a pedestrian was hurt after she was struck by a car Sunday night.

At around 8:50 p.m., Decatur Police were on scene investigating a DUI accident in the 1000-1100 block of West South Side Drive.

The squad cars were facing eastbound on the south side of the street with their emergency lights

activated. A tow truck was parked facing west in the center turn lane with yellow flashing warning lights activated.

While officers were on scene, a 50-year-old woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a pedestrian was hurt after she was struck by a car Sunday night.

At around 8:50 p.m., Decatur Police were on scene investigating a DUI accident in the 1000-1100 block of West South Side Drive.

The squad cars were facing eastbound on the south side of the street with their emergency lights

activated. A tow truck was parked facing west in the center turn lane with yellow flashing warning lights activated.

While officers were on scene, a 50-year-old woman from Greenbrier, Tennessee was crossing South Side Drive from the south to the north side of the street. The pedestrian was crossing the street to the west of the squad cars. A 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic was traveling west on South Side Drive in the outside westbound lane. The Chevy was driven by a 66-year-old Decatur resident. The Chevy struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side bumper. The Chevy continued west on West South Side Drive leaving the scene but returned one or two minutes later.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy was not hurt.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy was not under the influence of alcohol and the pedestrian had a BAC of .166.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

was crossing South Side Drive from the south to the north side of the street. The pedestrian was crossing the street to the west of the squad cars. A 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic was traveling west on South Side Drive in the outside westbound lane. The Chevy was driven by a 66-year-old Decatur resident. The Chevy struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side bumper. The Chevy continued west on West South Side Drive leaving the scene, but returned one or two minutes later.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy was not hurt.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy was not under the influence of alcohol and the pedestrian had a BAC of .166.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.