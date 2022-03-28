ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Police: Pedestrian hurt after crash

WCIA
WCIA
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTWEF_0erywTuX00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a pedestrian was hurt after she was struck by a car Sunday night.

At around 8:50 p.m., Decatur Police were on scene investigating a DUI accident in the 1000-1100 block of West South Side Drive.

The squad cars were facing eastbound on the south side of the street with their emergency lights
activated. A tow truck was parked facing west in the center turn lane with yellow flashing warning lights activated.

While officers were on scene, a 50-year-old woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a pedestrian was hurt after she was struck by a car Sunday night.

At around 8:50 p.m., Decatur Police were on scene investigating a DUI accident in the 1000-1100 block of West South Side Drive.

The squad cars were facing eastbound on the south side of the street with their emergency lights
activated. A tow truck was parked facing west in the center turn lane with yellow flashing warning lights activated.

While officers were on scene, a 50-year-old woman from Greenbrier, Tennessee was crossing South Side Drive from the south to the north side of the street. The pedestrian was crossing the street to the west of the squad cars. A 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic was traveling west on South Side Drive in the outside westbound lane. The Chevy was driven by a 66-year-old Decatur resident. The Chevy struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side bumper. The Chevy continued west on West South Side Drive leaving the scene but returned one or two minutes later.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy was not hurt.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy was not under the influence of alcohol and the pedestrian had a BAC of .166.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

was crossing South Side Drive from the south to the north side of the street. The pedestrian was crossing the street to the west of the squad cars. A 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic was traveling west on South Side Drive in the outside westbound lane. The Chevy was driven by a 66-year-old Decatur resident. The Chevy struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side bumper. The Chevy continued west on West South Side Drive leaving the scene, but returned one or two minutes later.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy was not hurt.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy was not under the influence of alcohol and the pedestrian had a BAC of .166.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 dead, 2 injured after rollover crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. — Two people were killed Monday afternoon following a suburban crash involving six vehicles. The crash happened in the 1300 block of South Kirk Road just after 1:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, one vehicle was found flipped over on its roof. Two occupants inside were pronounced dead. Police believe the crash happened after […]
BATAVIA, IL
WCIA

Danville Police investigating shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said a man was hurt after a shooting Sunday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Kansas Avenue and Baumgart Street. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop and found a 46-year-old man in the car who had been shot in the leg and shoulder area. He was later […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police investigate car hijackings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating three vehicle hijackings from over the weekend. In a news release, Sergeant Chris Copeland said all of these incidents involved Dodge Chargers. The first Charger was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. on Friday along Camelot Circle. The owner had just parked his vehicle when two men with […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Cars
State
Tennessee State
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Tennessee, IL
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One hurt after crash involving Citibus, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured, and traffic was slowed on Loop 289 after a crash with a Citibus Wednesday morning, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 6:58 a.m. to the 4900 block of Loop 289. One person had non-life-threatening injuries. Police initially, based on information from […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WCIA

Autopsy results: Woman dies from chopping wounds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s body was found in a Decatur house in January. Autopsy results recently revealed that she died from multiple chopping wounds. The Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated, “Helena Beams’ injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner names victim from deadly crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Monday morning. Yoder said that the woman is 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Sizer died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology testing […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Vehicles#Chevy
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WCIA

Man found guilty of hurting estranged wife and family

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County Jury found a man guilty of home invasion and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to officials, on February 7, 2020, Donald Langston went to his estranged wife’s new house armed with a bat and a bb gun, forced his way in and attacked her and […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive. Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man found guilty of murder in 2020 deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was recently found guilty of first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. On June 6, 2020, Decatur Police were dispatched to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived at the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect arrested after Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD arrested a man after a shooting on Monday on the city’s southside. Officers were called to the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive just after 8 a.m.. Dispatch says they received a call that a woman had been shot at a home and the shooter was still inside. The caller […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for details on deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in collecting more information about a deadly shooting that happened on March 5. According to Urbana Police, at around 10:45 p.m., they were dispatched to an apartment complex on Welch Drive in response to a report of a shooting. When […]
URBANA, IL
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy